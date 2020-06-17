Malls, pools, gyms set to open with restrictions in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s most populous county is playing catch up with the rest of the state when to comes to reopening this weekend.

Montgomery County is going to allow gatherings of 50 people or more, indoor retail and dining and the reopening of various attractions starting Friday at 5 p.m. Leaders say it’s time to move forward as the number of positive tests continues to drop.

“We had several days where our case count was in the 50s and a few in the 70s. Our daily average is now below 100. This is potentially encouraging because it’s in the setting of increased testing efforts,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County’s Chief Health Officer.

When you head out, it won’t look like your typical trip to the mall, pool, gym or restaurant. Each activity has specific provisions and restrictions that businesses and patrons must follow.

“The activities that we are opening in Phase Two, do still carry some risk of transmission if those provisions are not adequately followed,” said Dr. Gayles.

At the mall, you won’t be able to gather in groups, eat at the food court or sit with a friend on a bench. At the pool, you’re expected to wear a mask when you’re out of the water and can’t maintain a safe distance from others. Local leaders say these rules work when it comes to keeping residents safe, and now’s not the time to stop following them.

“We still need to be vigilant, if not more so vigilant, around wearing face coverings and avoiding large crowds outside of our normal network as much as possible,” Dr. Gayles emphasized during a media briefing Wednesday.

“The only reason we got to this point is because of physical distancing and face coverings,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

Elrich made his expectation for businesses and establishments clear by citing Governor Larry Hogan’s (R-Md.) executive order.

“There’s a $5,000 fine and up to one year in prison punishment for not following the mask order. If we encounter businesses that do not have their employees masked, aren’t following sanitation guidelines, allowing customers to come into the store without masks– they won’t stay open, it’s that simple,” said Elrich.

You can find the full reopening guidance from the county here.