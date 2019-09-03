Major road in Thurmont could see significant repairs

THURMONT, MD (WDVM) — Much-needed repairs could be on the way for a major road in Thurmont.

The Town of Thurmont is discussing plans for a streetscape project along Carroll Street and Woodside Avenue to repair soft spots of the road that have been worn down by years of drivers, tackle build-up of blacktop on either ends of the street.

At a recent town meeting, officials heard from Doug Smith with Arro Engineering. Smith outlined that about 20-percent of the nearly 5,000 feet of roadway would require complete rehabilitation.

The project could also include plans for a new storm-water system.

Mayor John Kinnaird says that while these repairs could take between 9-months to a year of construction, it would be essential to keep up with ongoing traffic.

“[The road] was designed and built probably in the early 1960s for residential traffic. The issue we have today is we have a lot of commercial traffic going, so we have a lot of tractor-trailers that use this road. The roadway wasn’t designed for them and we’re seeing those effects right now,” said Kinnaird.

A preliminary estimate for the town project ranges from $3 million to $5 million.