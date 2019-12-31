Major crimes on the decline in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Major Part One crimes have fallen by nearly 8% as of mid-November, according to the Frederick Police Department.

“Our big ones: robbery, burglary, rape, homicide, assaults. So we’re doing really well, but there are some areas we could improve on,” explained Michele Bowman with the Frederick Police Department.

To date, the department’s Criminal Investigation Division has taken on 546 cases, an uptick from 2018’s 449 total cases.

On the rise were crimes like burglaries, which increased by thirty percent to about 193 cases.

Police reported about 52 car thefts and police say that in about 27 of those cases, keys were in or around the vehicle.

“And [in] another six [cases] possibly left their key in the vehicle. So what we’re seeing is people putting their spare keys in a glove compartment or something like that,” Bowman said, “So keep your keys out of the vehicle.”

Thefts from vehicles decreased by 36%, and police also responded to fewer robberies.

In 2018, the department reported 65 robberies, and to date this year, there have been about 51, showing a 36% decrease.

Police say increased social media posting and interactions, alongside a better relationship with the community have helped solve crimes and track down suspects.

A tip helped lead to the arrest of Anthony Young in connection to the Woodsboro Bank robbery that occurred on December 5.

“A witnessed identified a black vehicle. We were able to find the vehicle later, identify the owner and track down the suspect through that investigation that way. That individual was also linked to other crimes in the area as well,” explained acting Lt. Andrew Alcorn with the Frederick Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Heading into 2020, police say their goal is to continue forming relationships with nearby law enforcement and with city residents.

“So that we can solve crimes, so that we can proactively identify these individuals and go after them,” Alcorn said.

Police remind the public that tips and information in connection to a crime can be reported in multiple ways: Non-Emergency 301-600-2102, Tip Line 301-600-TIPS (8477), Text Crime Tips 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org