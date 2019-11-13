Live Now
Magruder HS cancels school due to water issue

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) — Magruder High School students woke up to find out school was canceled Wednesday.

About an hour before school started Wednesday, Montgomery County Public Schools announced that a water pipe broke at the school Tuesday.

The issue is with a pipe under a sidewalk that delivers water to the school. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, or WSSC, is responsible for the pipe up until the property line, then it becomes school property.

WSSC and MCPS were able to confirm the issue affects the school’s side of the pipe.

“We dug down and found no issues in our system, we informed them and we completed restoring the area we had dug out at 1:55 a.m.,” said Akoya Blandford of WSSC.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there’s no updates as to whether or not MHS will resume school as usual tomorrow.

This story will be updated.

