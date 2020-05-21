Madison Fields holds first “Hooves & Horsepower” event

DICKERSON, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic and social distancing has been hard on everyone, but it’s really put a toll some people with disabilities.

Madison Fields is a project of the Madison House Autism Foundation , a program that offers therapeutic riding, education, recreation and healing to people of all abilities. The organization held its first ever “Hooves & Horsepower” event on Wednesday, as a way to let program participants, a group that thrives on routine and daily activities interact with their four-legged friends.

“During this time, our participants haven’t been able to come out to the farm to participate in any activities, or see their horse friends that they rely so much on,” said Program Manager for Madison Fields, Jessica Oyarzo. “So we decided to make a day just for them where they can drive through safely with their mask and see some of their friendly faces and staff, some volunteers, and of course all of their horses and animal friends that they’re missing so much. “

Participants were able to see their favorite therapeutic riding horses and farm animals from the safety of their own cars. A simple drive, that does wonders for mental health.

“During this time, everyone is very isolated. This group thrives on routine, they thrive on their daily activities, and not having that has been detrimental to their mental health. ” Oyarzo said.

