Low-income renters in Montgomery County eligible for assistance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Renters in Montgomery County are now able to apply for up to $500 in rental assistance per month.

Applications for the Short Term COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program opened Monday morning at 10 a.m. and will close Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County will run the program.

Funding for the program comes from grants from the federal government as part of the CARES Act. The program targets lower-income renters affected by the crisis. Applicants must provide several forms of documentation when submitting their request.

To be eligible, applicants must not make more than a certain amount in annual income based on household size.

Income requirements for program eligibility

Those who are randomly selected to receive assistance will have payments made directly to their landlord.

