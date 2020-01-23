Longtime Frederick Police spokesperson move on

Michele Bowman is moving onto to a new position after 17 years with the Frederick Police Department.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — After more than a decade with the Frederick Police Department, the face of that institution is signing off.

Public information officer and community outreach coordinator, Michele Bowman, has spent 17 years connecting the department and the city’s residents.

During her tenure, Bowman has focused on social media outreach to deliver real-time public safety alerts. She maintains the department’s online presence over platforms like Twitter and Facebook, and posts information about road closures due to police activity and details on investigations like local bank robberies and homicides.

On Twitter, the Frederick Police department’s followers have grown to nearly 8,000.

“I’m extremely grateful that people have let me be a part of their lives pretty much on a daily basis. They get my messages, my tweets, my next door messages, emails and I will miss those interactions greatly,” said Bowman.

But as Bowman points out, her job is not only to put out information but also to compile tips from the community.

“Things that are concerning to them and then to make sure that it’s addressed,” Bowman explains, “We’re having theft from motor vehicle issues so people are sending us videos and those videos usually come to me through social media.”

In February, Bowman is moving on to become the public information officer for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.