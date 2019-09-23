Long Branch weeklong festival attracts hundreds of residents

I-270

County organizers’ want to hear feedback from community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Long Branch community is hosting a weeklong festival in Montgomery County. 

Organizers’ say the festival is a collaborative partnership of county government agencies and businesses to promote feedback from residents on the many changes in the community. There is a weeklong itinerary of art, music, food, and more.  The festival also has support from Montgomery Parks and purple line transit partners, as the purple line is currently being built in the middle of the Long Branch neighborhood. The purpose of the festival is to expand understanding of the crucial role of shared public spaces and highlight the value of locally-owned stores.

“We definitely want to bring a lot more people to long branch, we want them to be involved in the community, involved in the visioning process that is coming with the long branch sector plan as well as the transformation of the purple line coming into our community,” said Amee Bearne, neighborhood & housing coordinator, Montgomery Housing Partnership.

Organizers say the Long Branch community hasn’t had a festival this size in over 30 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories