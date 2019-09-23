Long Branch weeklong festival attracts hundreds of residents

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Long Branch community is hosting a weeklong festival in Montgomery County.

Organizers’ say the festival is a collaborative partnership of county government agencies and businesses to promote feedback from residents on the many changes in the community. There is a weeklong itinerary of art, music, food, and more. The festival also has support from Montgomery Parks and purple line transit partners, as the purple line is currently being built in the middle of the Long Branch neighborhood. The purpose of the festival is to expand understanding of the crucial role of shared public spaces and highlight the value of locally-owned stores.

“We definitely want to bring a lot more people to long branch, we want them to be involved in the community, involved in the visioning process that is coming with the long branch sector plan as well as the transformation of the purple line coming into our community,” said Amee Bearne, neighborhood & housing coordinator, Montgomery Housing Partnership.

Organizers say the Long Branch community hasn’t had a festival this size in over 30 years.