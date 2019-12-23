Locust Grove Nature center celebrates the last Winter solstice of the decade

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM)– Locust Grove Nature Center hosted their annual winter solstice event Sunday.

Residents in the community came out to explore the nature center’s winter solstice themed exhibit. This family fun adventure features, complimentary hot chocolate, a self-guided reflection hike special exhibits and a campfire for friends and family to enjoy.

“What’s happening on the planet is that the earth traveling around the sun. is not traveling straight up and down it’s at an angle and during the winter solstice the northern hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun which means that when the sun is shining down on the earth the Northern hemisphere is mostly in darkness so that’s why we have our longest night on the winter solstice, ” said Park Naturalist Jackie Radford.

Today is the last day of the winter solstice and according to scientists, the solstice brings the return of more sunlight which means it only gets brighter from here!