Locals get outside for First Day Hikes

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) — Outdoor enthusiasts across the country took part in First Day Hikes at nature centers and parks, including Black Hill Regional Park in Boyds, Maryland.

With temperatures in the 40s around the start of the hike, locals bundled up for an hour-long, two-mile hike through the wooded park and around Little Seneca Lake. Around 50 people came out to learn more about the environment and enjoy the sunshine on the first day of 2020.

“It’s good to get out and get some exercise and get some fresh air. It’s a good way to start out the new year, we’ve been inside a lot through the holidays so it’s a good chance to get outside,” said Renee and David Huff.

Last year, 55,000 people took part in First Day Hikes across the country.

