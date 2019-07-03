Local winery stands out in state competition

Catoctin Breeze Winery competes against more than 150 wines

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — A winery in Frederick County, Maryland stood out from more than 150 wines around the state to win a top title.

Catoctin Breeze Winery and their 2017 estate Cabernet Franc took top honors in this year’s Comptroller’s Cup “Best in Show.”

The competition included 154 wines from 31 wineries in Maryland, and this isn’t the first time the Thurmont-based winery won the competition.

They saw success just last year.

“It was pretty exciting last year and I think none of us really expected it again this year. We were all pretty blown away to do it twice. It’s been great for us to be contributing and a part of this huge push for Maryland wine,” explained winemaker at Catoctin Breeze Winery, Mike Lentini.

Catoctin Breeze Winery won last year’s Comptroller’s Cup with their 2016 Cabernet Franc.