Local Washington National’s fans line up for Nat’s gear

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Washington Nationals fans, near and far, are excited about their historic world series win and now many are lining up for Nats gear.

Dick’s Sporting Goods at the RIO in Gaithersburg was packed with shoppers buying shirts, hats, coffee mugs, and more. Some fans say they were waiting for merchandise for hours to restock. Many are getting ready for the big parade that will take place in Washington D.C. this Saturday.

WDVM will be streaming the parade LIVE here on localdvm.com at 2 p.m.

