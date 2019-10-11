Local transit driver recognized as the best in Maryland

Charlie Tasco was retired before spotting a transit bus during a walk and deciding to take up a new career

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Charlie Tasco was a U.S. Army medic during the Vietnam War. After his service, he took up jobs in Frederick before retiring more than a decade ago. He went for a walk one day and things changed.

“I was walking through Baker Park because I got bored sitting around, watching soap operas and I saw a bus and I saw a driver with all this white hair and I said ‘I could try maybe doing that,’ Tasco said with a chuckle.

And so he began a new career with Frederick County Transit.

Tasco rises early to board his bus at about 6 a.m. and makes his rounds throughout the county, greeting every rider that boards.

“Some I know by name, some know me by name. Some I don’t know but you get to learn, to know them after a while,” said Tasco.

On Thursday, County Executive Jan Gardner recognized Tasco as he was named the Top Transit Driver in the state by the Transportation Association of Maryland.

Co-workers say he remains positive through the long hours, and even in the face of tragedy.

“He always has a good attitude. He had fire at his house recently and you wouldn’t even know anything happened to him. He came to work every day. He showed up on time, never missed a day of work, that’s just the kind of person he is,” explained transit coordinator for Frederick County Transit, Sandy Ruark.

Tasco says he didn’t miss a day on the job because of the value of responsibility and duty he learned from his parents.

“I always try to get to work as much as I can and on time because you signed up for that, that’s what you signed up for,” Tasco said.

Receiving the recognition was a shock to him, but Tasco treasures the support.

“The county meant more to me than the state because your peers and co-workers and all picked you.”