Local tearoom to close after 15 years serving the community

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — For the last 15 years, Blanch Henry has been doing her life’s work one cup of tea at a time.

When Blanch Henry was born, her grandmother gifted her a set of china complete with teacups and saucers. That was the beginning of her love for tea.

“Growing up in the south, we always drank tea. [I remember] the love of just experiencing that connection with my grandmother, sitting down and having some tea with her,” Blanch explained.

Henry says Serenity Tearoom and Fine Dining, located in downtown Frederick, has been her life’s calling.

She first became exposed to the tradition of British high tea in 1989 after a visit to the Four Seasons Hotel and she was hooked.

“I loved the music, I loved the food, everything about it was like ‘whoa, this is exciting,” Henry recalled.

For more than a decade, Henry has been serving about 7,000 varieties of tea and turning out fine dining meals to the community. Pam walkup says she travels from Virginia to make it for lunch and tea with friends here.

“I just think the ambiance is very nice, and it’s quiet and you can sit and talk and it’s friendly, and the food is just great,” Walkup said.

But on Sunday, Henry announced on the tearoom’s Facebook page that she will be retiring at the end of November, and that the business will close its doors.

“I am retiring because my season is done. I believe we all have a season to do things. God is speaking to me for some other things I want to do in my life. And I just want to enjoy my grandchildren too, and enjoy life, enjoy life more,” Henry said.

“I’ll always cherish the nice people that always have worked here,” Walkup said after hearing news of the upcoming closure, “They have great scones, I’ll really miss the scones.”

The last day of business for Serenity Tearoom will be November 30.