Local spa runs #RelaxAmerica campaign for “festive stress”

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The closer the December holidays get, the more stressful they can become. To help release some of the stress, one local spa is running a campaign called #RelaxAmerica.

Festive stress can happen during the holiday season. This is why The Woodhouse Day Spa in Montgomery County is running a #RelaxAmerica campaign to help folks de-stress.

“You have extra family coming in, extra parties, meals, all the holiday shopping,” said Julie MacDowell, The Woodhouse Day Spa, Operations Manager.

Experts say self-care should be number one on the list when aiming to relax whether it is just meditating, yoga, or going to the spa.

“When I go home I just like to get in my comfortable clothes and just sit back and lay down and just have a cup of tea,” said Mina Okanlawon, The Woodhouse Day Spa.

Along with that, Okanlawon often treats herself with massages and scrubs to relax. According to Okanlawon spas around the country get more customers after the holidays.

Besides heading to the spa, de-stress by slowing down, breathing, and just trying to enjoy the time.

“Step back a little bit, be mindful, have some quiet time, and then you can get through the holidays,” said MacDowell.

Some of the symptoms of stress including headaches, insomnia, fatigue, and much more. Stress can also lead to more serious health related issues like cardiovascular disease and heart attacks.