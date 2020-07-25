Local residents protest Blohm Park stream restoration project

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Local residents are protesting a planned stream restoration project at Blohm Park, saying the construction will destroy local vegetation and wildlife habitats.

The stream restoration project seeks to reduce sediment deposits into the Chesapeake Bay by realigning Whetstone Run and reinforcing the streams to minimize future erosion.

“We feel that the negative impact environmentally will outweigh the little sediment reduction,” Montgomery Village Green Coalition Founder Robert Portanova said. “We think it’s the wrong place to do it, there’s tons of wildlife back here.”

Portanova has been protesting the project for weeks, saying the construction will remove vegetation and over a hundred trees from the area. The park will also be closed for an estimated 5 months as the streams are reinforced and realigned.

“They’re going to take all that canopy out, all of the understory out, they’re going to dry up the stream, block it, dry it up, fill it in, and cut a new channel,” Portanova said. “It’ll be a war zone.”

Blohm Park was brought up during a Gaithersburg City Council meeting on July 20th and they voted on the option of reconsidering the project.

Council member Ryan Spiegel said there will be a net gain of trees planted when the project is complete and residents could consider visiting other parks during the construction period.

“Despite what I think have been some shortcomings and missed opportunities,” Spiegel said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate at this point to reconsider the unanimous vote we took at the last meeting to approve this project.”

The Council stuck down the motion to reconsider in a 3-2 vote.

Portanova said they have contacted attorneys and are looking to implement a 30 day pause on the construction until the community can provide more input on the project.

