Local Pride events postponed due to social distancing guidelines

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The month of June is celebrated as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and local events are being pushed back due to coronavirus concerns.

Summer plans for Pride events in both Frederick, Md. and Washington, D.C. have been affected by the pandemic. Washington, D.C. organizers have not yet announced a new date for its Pride events, initially scheduled for June.

Organizers estimate that nearly 15,000 people attended Frederick Pride along Carroll Creek last year. The Frederick Center hopes a fall date for Frederick Pride will be something to look forward to amid the current coronavirus crisis.

They postponed Frederick Pride to Sunday, October 4, aligning with LGBTQ History Month. The date worked for the organizers and city officials and happened to fall during another month that is significant to the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re looking forward to presenting an event where the community can come together and really feel that they are all in this together,” said Kris Fair, chair of The Frederick Center’s board of directors.

“We’re hoping that by October where people are feeling a little more confident and a little more comfortable to go out in public and share pride with each other.”