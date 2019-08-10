Local political groups gear up for November election

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) – Local political groups are getting an early start on gearing up for election season.

A group called Indivisible Montgomery met at Wheaton Regional Park to discuss initiatives and plans for the upcoming election. Several dozen people came out to become familiar with one another and build a sense of community among members. The group has plans to make waves along the east coast.

“Right now we’re doing voter registration by mail, we’re sending letters to unregistered voters, encouraging them to register and also to vote. We hold phone banks, calling people in certain districts, encouraging them to vote. We have canvassers, so we’ll go down to Vrginia and canvass for candidates in Virginia and inform them about the election.”



The 2019 election is on Tuesday, November 5th.