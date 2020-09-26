Local organizations partner in Frederick County to march for Breonna Taylor

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick United and Wake up 301 marched from the baker Park Bandshell to the Frederick police department for a no justice, no peace event in honor of Breonna Taylor.

This comes just after no police officers were charged for the killing of Breonna Taylor is Louisville, KY. Protests have occurred throughout the nation demanding justice for Breonna, and all those who lost their lives at the hands of police.