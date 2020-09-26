Local organizations partner in Frederick County to march for Breonna Taylor

I-270
Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick United and Wake up 301 marched from the baker Park Bandshell to the Frederick police department for a no justice, no peace event in honor of Breonna Taylor.

This comes just after no police officers were charged for the killing of Breonna Taylor is Louisville, KY. Protests have occurred throughout the nation demanding justice for Breonna, and all those who lost their lives at the hands of police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories