Local organization focuses on helping children with incarcerated parents

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In the midst of a pandemic, A local organization is committed to helping children with incarcerated parents.

Children whose parents are detained or imprisoned are an invisible and highly vulnerable group whose overall being is often by criminal proceedings against their parent. These Children are already dealing with the trauma associated with having a parent in jail, but now with COVID-19, they can’t see them.

Having a parent behind bars can create mental, emotional, and financial problems. Simple things interactions like phone calls and sending letters can be quite costly over time. The partnerships steps in to make sure no one is forgotten.

“These mommies and daddies love their children, maybe they made little mistakes or big mistakes,” said founder Shari Ostrow Scher. “Rarely do I question their love for their kids and the fact that they want a better life for their kids, and their grateful for what can be offered.”

During this pandemic COIPP has provided kids with post cards, daily read-a-longs, activity sheets for both them and their parents, food, supplies, and grocery aid, at no cost.