Local organization distributes groceries to the Frederick community

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hundreds of cars lined up and wrapped around Frederick Towne Mall parking lot to receive free groceries.

The goal of this initiative is to combat food insecurity and nourish Frederick residents. The local organization I Believe in Me, Inc. organized the effort and has fed almost 50,000 people.

Additionally there were free COVID-19 tests and flu shots on site to help stop the spread.

The next grocery distribution is Thursday, December 3rd at 3 pm at West Frederick Middle and Frederick High. For more information on I Believe in Me, Inc. visit their website.

