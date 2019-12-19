Local officials weigh in on President Trump’s impeachment

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the House continues the debate on whether or not to impeach President Trump, local officials weigh in.

Two articles of impeachment were issued against the president. The House voted on both articles, the abuse of power and obstruction of congress. Republicans say the articles do not qualify for impeachable offenses while democrats say they do qualify interpreting the president’s contact with Ukraine as bribery. Trump’s impeachment would mark the third president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

“I’m here to legislate, I work hard across the aisle but recognizing that these two articles of impeachment do not represent impeachable offenses, I am a hard no vote,” said John Joyce, Pennsylvania 13th District (R).

“This is a very clear cut choice, without any question we have obstruction of congress. Congress asked for documents, we asked for witnesses, every other impeachment case has applied those, nothing from the president, zero,” said David Trone, Maryland 6th District (D).

The vote was scheduled late Wednesday evening.