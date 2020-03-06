Local officials respond to COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Thursday evening, Governor Hogan announced three people in Maryland tested positive for the coronavirus, and all of those individuals are in Montgomery County.

Now, health officials are taking the necessary steps. Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich said in a press conference Friday morning, “they are going to follow those individuals and look at contacts they’ve had within the community.”

So far, 14 people have died from the coronavirus across the U.S., and as information is ever-evolving, we’re learning more about the three people in Maryland who have tested positive for the virus.

Among those individuals are married couple in their 70’s and a woman in her 50’s. They all traveled overseas and returned to the area in late February. They are now isolated and were told their symptoms are not as threatening, but they are looking into the public places they’ve made contact with since their return. Montgomery County Chief Health Officer, Dr. Travis Gayles stated, “There is the potential that we may see other cases tied to these index cases within our jurisdiction.”

Dr. Gayles explains travel-related covid-19 is different from community transmission where a person is infected by another person with the virus. “We are not recommending any large scale closure of any or our government facilities, including schools,” Gayles said.

To avoid getting sick, take necessary precautions, like washing your hands, wiping down surfaces and staying alert as the situation unfolds.