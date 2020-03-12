Local officials advocate for general assembly bill to make strangulation a felony offense

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Legislation in the Maryland General Assembly aims to make strangulation a felony offense and Frederick and Montgomery County officials are hopeful it will soon be passed.

“We’re one of a handful of states that don’t have strangulation specifically defined in our first-degree assault statute,” said Frederick County State’s Attorney, Charlie Smith.

And as a result, prosecutors across the state have faced challenges in convicting suspects with the felony offense, at the time resulting in a lesser conviction of misdemeanor second-degree assault.

“We did have a domestic abuse case here in Frederick where we tried [first-degree assault] to a jury and unfortunately, the jury just didn’t think that strangulation fit within the definition of first degree assault because it requires a substantial risk of death,” Smith recalled.

The case involved Eddie Moore, Jr., 40, of Thurmont and was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney, Brett Engler. Prosecutors described Moore as a ‘multiple time offender’ of domestic violence.

“In this last recent case, he strangled a woman to the point of her passing out and urinating on herself,” explained chief counsel for the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, Joyce King, “The jury came back with second-degree [assault] only.”

King explained that the victim suffered marks around her neck, and that the jury heard testimony from a forensic nurse, but she said, “Still, that could not assist the jury in understanding the lethality of strangulation.”

Frederick and Montgomery County state’s attorneys are among those that believe strangulation does pose a significant risk of death for victims in domestic violence situations.

“If you’ve been strangled by your partner, the chances that you’ll be killed by your partner are substantially increased,” explained Montgomery County State’s Attorney, John McCarthy.

Now a set of bills with bipartisan support from Delegate Jesse Pippy of Frederick County and Senator Susan Lee of Montgomery County would change that.

The house bill, passed in late February with a vote of 138-1, defines strangulation as impeding the normal breathing or blood circulation of another person, and cites the crime as a first-degree offense.

“The implications of a first-degree assault I think sends a really powerful message to domestic violence offenders that his is a crime of violence, that this is a crime that Maryland is now taking very seriously,” explained King.

The senate’s version of the bill passed unanimously with a favorable report in the judicial proceedings committee on Wednesday.

On Thursday a second reading passed with two amendments. The changes mirror the house bill to include a definition of strangulation and also to eliminate suffocation from the bill’s language.

“I think this is going to make a huge difference,” King said, “This is a great victory for domestic violence victims, for prosecutors’ offices, and I believe that’s it’s really going to have a great effect on public safety in Maryland.”

Versions of a strangulation bill were brought forward in the General Assembly twice before, but failed.