Local non-profit helps students gear up for the new school year Video

SILVER SPRING, Md. -

A lot of students will start school in less than a week and a non profit organization that aims to uplift students across our region held a back to school drive to help them prepare for their first day of school.

"I have a pencil case and it looks nice and it looks like it has a lot of things in it and I have nice sharpened color pencils" said a 4th grade student, Dara Akinsanya.

The Heart of Tabitha Foundation gave out clothing and other essentials needed for school. As students from across the county prepare for their first day, parents were thrilled to have the supplies their children needed for the New Year.

“A lot of young people cannot afford backpacks just simple things that young people need to go to school" said Dr. Yvette Butle-Yeboah, Gapbuster executive director.

"it’s just inspirational and I told my kids about her and I think it’s great that a young person is thinking about young people" said Lara Akinsanya, parent.

There were hundreds of backpacks, notebooks, and pencils all given by donations from various companies.

"It is heartwarming to the incredible support from so many companies and organizations locally that provided the funding and even the actual supplies" the founder of Heart of Tabitha Foundation, Jazmyn McKoy.

McKoy says the organization started in Montgomery County and it has grown over the past 5 years. She says the goal is to continue expanding programs to help young girls.

"It gives a lot of young people the opportunity to do what they love” said Jayda Mayfield, student and author.

Now many are geared up and ready to take on the new year.

"There’s probably going to be a lot of writing and things so that’s why I’m happy because I feel prepared" said 4th grade student, Tony Akinsanya.

The Heart of Tabitha Foundation organizer says she plans to keep students active in their life goals. For more information on how to get involved visit http://www.heartoftabithafoundation.org/