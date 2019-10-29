Local “Moms Demand Action group” holds forum on the Red Flag law and suicide

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — You’ve seen it all over the news. More mass shootings and more stories of gun violence, it’s one of America’s tragedies.

But you don’t see everything. In a moment of crisis, having access to a gun can mean the difference between life or death. Now, Maryland is 1 of 17 states that has implemented the Red Flag Law, also known as ERPO, or Extreme Risk Protective Order.

The red flag law is a civil order that temporarily prohibits individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing firearms.

The Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America has focused its sights on another issue with guns in America, suicide.

Here are the facts:

Statistics show, 85% of all suicide attempts with guns in death. 9 out of 10 people who attempt to commit suicide once, never attempt again.

Experts argue red flag laws help reduce the number of people who die by suicide.

It has been just over a year since the red flag law was implemented and law officials in Frederick say they have handled 33 cases dealing with ERPO.

When it comes to gun laws, many may think that law enforcement is taking guns away, but they want to remind you, they aren’t taking guns away but are helping ensure safety.

If you know someone in crisis, remember there is one thing you can do.

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK or text HOME to 741741.

Click here, to learn more about Moms Demand Action, the Red Flag Law, or One Thing To Do.