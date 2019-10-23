Local middle school recognized as National PTA School of Excellence

Windsor Knolls Middle School was one of six schools in Maryland to receive the national recognition

IJAMSVILLE, Md (WDVM) — On Tuesday morning, students from Windsor Knolls Middle School unveiled a new banner highlighting the success of the more than 200 parents and teachers that form the school’s PTSA.

“Students thrive most when parents and teachers work as a team,” said student parent and PTSA President, Whitney Cummins.

Cummins says the national recognition comes on the heels of initiatives formed on the basis of both parent and teacher surveys.

The results spearheaded new events for the school year, like family-involved student service learning hours and an upcoming family game night.

“We really wanted to include the parents’ ideas and the teacher ideas, what they thought they would like, and roll them into fun projects, fun things for the school year,” Cummins explained.

Parents and teachers meet at least once a month not only to discuss student grades, but it’s also a chance for parents to share background on their child and give that insight to teachers.

“Research and literature talks about the importance of relationships; often times we think about relationships between teachers and students, and often time overlook the importance of the relationship between the school, it’s teachers and the parent community,” explained Windsor Knolls Middle School Principal Brian Vasquenza.

In an effort to further bring teachers and parents together for students, the PTSA has organized events centered on how to pick up on mental health concerns, and how to help students navigate social media and the internet.

“It’s a very mysterious time, middle school is. These are things our community needs now, and our parents need now, so that’s why we’re bringing it to the forefront and leading the helm,” Cummins said.