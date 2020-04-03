Local libraries go digital during outbreak

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Libraries is now offering a new “digital library card” service while its buildings are closed. The card grants access to e-books, audiobooks and video learning courses.

Library representatives say residents can also look at magazines and newspapers, stream movies and listen to music online with the card. Residents can apply and register online.

The county’s director for libraries understands the big library centers play in local communities.

“We want to be able to offer that sense of normalcy; the libraries are still here. You may be getting what you usually get from the library in a different way. We’re offering everything we can and we’ll be back in business when we’re able to do so,” said MCPL Director Anita Vassallo.

The county’s public libraries are closed through April 24th, but that is subject to change.

Public libraries are not accepting returns in their drop boxes.

Vassallo says MCPL is not issuing fines for materials that aren’t able to be returned during this time.

She says MCPL will help customers get their accounts back into good standing upon reopening.