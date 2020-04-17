Local leaders urge President Trump to reopen General Motors and produce ventilators

Six Maryland county executives, mayor for the City of Baltimore stand in support of Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Local leaders throughout Maryland are supporting the Baltimore County Executive’s push to urge President Donald Trump to reopen a General Motors Plant in White Marsh.

Six county executives throughout the state, including Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, and the mayor for the City of Baltimore penned a letter to the president to require General Motors to start up production of ventilators at the White Marsh plant.

The move comes after Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski, wrote his own letter on April 10th calling on the president to utilize the Defense Production Act he signed on March 18 to get the plant up and running.

"Our workers are idle, they are skilled, and they could make a meaningful contribution to the effort to increase the supply of ventilators needed to respond to COVID-19. I urge GM to re-open its White Marsh plant and allow our workers to join this effort."

In his letter, Olszewski says the White Marsh Plant housed a state-of-the-art facility that previously employed more than 300 skilled workers and contractors.

“The Department of Health and Human Services announced…that the federal government will pay General Motors $489 million to manufacture 30,000 ventilators,” the letter stated, “This money should be leverage to put hardworking Americans back to work.”

And on Tuesday, county executives from Anne Arundel, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick Counties, and the mayor for the City of Baltimore, supported Olszewski.

Mongtomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement: “All of the County Executives around the state understand that we must have the tools needed ensure the health and safety of all Marylanders. Reopening this plant can save lives and we must do everything in our power to cure people and slow the spread of COVID-19. I urge the President to work with Governor Hogan to open this plant. Maryland needs this equipment and we owe it to our residents. It will be good for public health and good for the state’s economy.”

Their letter states that the shuttered plant could provide the needed equipment to Maryland, which includes 12 COVID-19 hot spots, and could also be distributed to nearby states.

In a statement, Gardner added: “Our goal is to save lives. There is a need for more ventilators for the most critical COVID-19 patients. By reopening the General Motors plant in Maryland, more life-saving equipment would be available to meet demand at Frederick Health Hospital and hospitals all across our region.”