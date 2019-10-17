Local leaders remember Congressman Cummings

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Many woke up to the sad news of Maryland Congressman, Elijah Cummings’ passing.

Congressman Cummings died of health complications, early Thursday morning, at 68 years old. “He was the type of public servant that we aspired to be. He cared a great deal about his community, and about the state,” said Maryland Delegate (D), Al Carr.

Many local officials who worked with Cummings shared their thoughts and prayers on Twitter. He’s remembered for his continuous fight for civil rights by speaking out for the community he loved, “And it took some, like Congressman Cummings, to; who is reverenced in our community – who pulled together leaders,” Maryland Senator (D), Antonio Hayes expressed.

Senator Hayes worked closely with Cummings. He remembers Cummings bringing people together during a period of unrest in Baltimore after Freddy Gray’s death, “and that was the first time we say some calm and peace in West Baltimore,” Hayes added. “Elijah Cummings is a man of God, a man of action, a man that has a lot of compassion for people.

He was loving, caring,” Baltimore resident, Tina Hall stated. Maryland Delegate (D), Brooke Lierman said, “This is such a loss for Baltimore; such a loss for Maryland and just such a loss for our country.”

President Trump also tweeted his warmest condolences to Cummings’ family and friends.