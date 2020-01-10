Local leaders & first-responders work to change culture around teen driving

"The loss doesn't have to be negative, we can learn from it."

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The #DrivingItHome initiative aims to change the culture around walking, riding and driving on Montgomery County roadways.

During an assembly at Montgomery Blair High School on Thursday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein said, “the loss you endure emotionally and psychologically, the loss you and your family endure, will last forever,” when talking about the impact of roadway fatalities.

Prince George’s County councilmember Monique Anderson-Walker added “the loss doesn’t have to be negative, we can learn from it. We can teach others to learn from it. We can learn from it so we don’t cause this pain in other people’s families.”

The initiative was started by councilmember Anderson-Walker and now Montgomery County councilmember Will Jawando is joining the fight for teen driver safety.

“There’s a regional aspect of it, the fact that Prince George’s County, D.C. and Northern Virginia were all involved and Montgomery County really was the missing piece,” said Jawando.

They’re bringing the movement to MCPS high schools, starting with the largest high school in the county: Montgomery Blair.

“We have tens of thousands of high school students driving every day. We need to make sure they’re entering high school and leaving with all the knowledge and skills and education they need to be good drivers, and bicyclists and passengers and pedestrians every day for the rest of their life,” Jawando said.

Last year, over a dozen pedestrians and bikers were killed while walking and biking along county roads. Even more were killed while driving or riding in cars.

Jawando said he doesn’t want another year where we’re above average, like last year.

Jawando and Anderson-Walker said they hope to bring the #DrivingItHome program to at least 10 more MCPS high schools this year.