Local leader tapped to head state commission

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The leader of a local non-profit has been tapped for a top position on a Maryland health commission.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R – Md.) recently appointed Elizabeth Chung to serve as Chair of the state Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC).

Chung, who is also the executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick, has served on the commission since 2013.

For the past two year, she served as Vice Chair, but now she’ll lead the independent organization to expand healthcare services to undeserved communities throughout the state.

With the commission’s six million dollar budget this year for new projects, Chung says top issues to address in the state include diabetes and the opioid epidemic.

“We look at the need and look at where we can spend our public dollars most cost-effectively so that we can help to improve the quality of life and also reduce the cost and that’s a very important priority for us,” Chung explained.

According to a press release, the CHRC has awarded 236 grants totaling $71.3 million, supporting programs in every jurisdiction in the state. CHRC grants have served more than 480,000 patients, most of whom are low-income and have complex health and social service needs.

The commission was created by the General Assembly in 2005. The organization includes 11 members appointed by the governor.