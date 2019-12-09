Local law enforcement receives funding for new equipment, technology

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced more than $376 million in grant funding to state and local law enforcement. About $5 million was awarded to agencies here in Maryland.

The City of Hagerstown Police department received $18,769 that will go towards officer’s pay for overtime investigative hours, and to purchase air-soft rifles for use during active shooter training.

Police officials say this past year saw about two active shooter training events, but more are expected in the new year.

The Frederick Police Department secured $43,220 for new technology and equipment.

The funding will help purchase a new drone, that police say is used during missing person investigations. The funding will also buy ballistic helmets for members of the SWAT team and a new fuming chamber. The chamber, used by the crime scene unit, allows investigators to obtain latent fingerprints on sources of evidence.

“Technology is definitely an enhancement for us. It definitely expedites all of our ability to serve. It allows us to process things faster, view things fast that we would without it, obviously, so all technology is a benefit,” explained Lt. Sean Carr with the Frederick Police Department.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was also awarded funding for new handheld radio units.