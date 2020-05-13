Local group uses Facebook as an avenue to ‘pay it forward’

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — There’s no doubt this pandemic has caused thousands of people and businesses to fall on hard times.

Pay it forward Frederick was created to give small brick and mortar businesses and services cash flow during these difficult times. Members can purchase gift cards to local businesses and then give them away to other community members. This is a way to keep local businesses afloat.

“Small businesses are part of what makes Frederick a great place.” said the page moderator who wishes to remain anonymous. “The owner’s and staff are our neighbors our employers. if we are not able to support one another to keep our community a great place who will? we have more invested in the area than anyone else. i feel like it is our responsibility to help when we can. “

Here’s how it works.