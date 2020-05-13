Local group uses Facebook as an avenue to ‘pay it forward’

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — There’s no doubt this pandemic has caused thousands of people and businesses to fall on hard times.
Pay it forward Frederick was created to give small brick and mortar businesses and services cash flow during these difficult times. Members can purchase gift cards to local businesses and then give them away to other community members. This is a way to keep local businesses afloat.
“Small businesses are part of what makes Frederick a great place.” said the page moderator who wishes to remain anonymous. “The owner’s and staff are our neighbors our employers. if we are not able to support one another to keep our community a great place who will? we have more invested in the area than anyone else. i feel like it is our responsibility to help when we can. “
Here’s how it works.
1. Everyday five new gift cards will be available to win by anybody who wants to participate. It may be in any amount, to any small brick & mortar businesses in Frederick.
2. A post will be made by this group to let people know the gift card is available, where it’s to, how much it’s worth, and how long until a winner is picked.
3. In order to win it, a person must comment on the original post (from Pay It Forward Frederick)- comments on shared posts won’t count because it’ll become too hard to keep track.
4. A name will be chosen by whoever purchased the gift card, generally in 24 hours after the contest starts. The winner will be notified and the gift card will be sanitized and mailed via regular mail service.
5. The winner must then purchase a new gift card from a business of his or her choosing for any amount. Please email payitforwardfrederick@gmail.com in 24 to 48 hours to schedule your drawing. That gift card will then become available in the next contest.
6. We REALLY encourage you to share the posts when gift cards are up for grabs. The more people means more exposure and more participation!
It’s easy. It’s helpful.
Let’s make this big. Our neighbors need us.
