Local experts give pet fire safety tips

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Monday is National Pet Fire Safety Day and local experts are offering tips on how to keep your furry friends safe during a fire.

Experts say planning ahead is important when it comes to keeping you — and your four-footed friends safe during an emergency.

“If you have a family fire drill, the best thing you can do is include your pets. Get used to grabbing your pets get them out of the house. Go to the meeting spot make sure you have them,” said Michael O’Neil of Montgomery County Fire Station 31.

Emergencies can happen at any time. There are things you can do to protect your pets while you’re away.

“You put a sticker on your home’s window, you can alert firemen that there are pets. How many pets, what kinds of pets, along with a phone number where you can be reached, or your local vet clinic, emergency clinic, so they know what to do with those pets and how they can be treated,” said Sara Thompson, a veterinarian at Alpine Veterinary Hospital in Cabin John.

“Pets have a funny way of getting themselves out of the house, they’re not just going to sit around on the couch if there’s danger,” said O’Neil.

Your pets can cause fires, too. A curious cat or a clumsy canine can ignite a big problem.

“With gas stoves or gas appliances in your kitchen, those knobs, if you have curious cats or dogs that are jumping on the counters, they can actually turn the gas on,” said Thompson.

Thompson suggests that after any fire, all pets be evaluated by a vet to check for any injuries or issues related to smoke inhalation.