Local doctors use new method to help with reconstructive surgery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The American Society of Plastic Surgeons found over 17 million people have had cosmetic work, and it’s continuing to grow.

Many of those are due to traumatic experiences, and now, local doctors have fairly new technology that works to help with plastic reconstructive surgery. “A bucket of concrete debris broke loose from the hoist it was on, fell 120 feet down, striking me in the head. Luckily, I had my hard hat on,” said patient, Douglas West. West was on the job when the unimaginable happened. “Most of my nose was gone,” he added.

Through it all, Douglas said he knew he would be okay. He wasn’t sure what to expect until he met plastic surgeons at the Anne Arundel Medical Center who used the SPY Elite Imaging System to help show tissue and blood flow. It checks blood flow by using dye, an inferred lense and a video camera. “The hardest part of me dealing with the fact that I ended up with cancer was losing my hair and all of that. It was harder for me, personally,” said patient, Cynthia Grebb.

These two patients had different experiences, but SPY technology played a role in bettering their lives. Cynthia Grebb was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. She went through chemotherapy, then had a double mastectomy. “It was really hard looking back through that year. It was hard not just for me, but for my family,” Grebb stated. With the help of SPY, Grebb was able to quickly recover and doctors were able to reconstruct her breast. The method is used for a variety of reasons – trauma being one of the most common ones. “Dr. Holton and I commonly use the SPY technology to make sure that the remaining skin has enough blood flow, and more than that, it lets us know what we can do,” said Medical Director of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Devinder Singh.

Doctors say this method of technology is helping patients recover faster, just like Grebb and West, and that there is a new miniaturized portable, handheld imaging method is also on the market.