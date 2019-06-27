Local departments participate in National HIV Screening Day

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Thursday is National HIV Screening

Day and local health departments are participating across the region.

The Frederick County Health Department offered free HIV screenings to anyone who stopped by the Opossumtown Pike Walgreens in Frederick Thursday afternoon.

The department provided quick, confidential testing and also offered at home testing kits as another option.

A representative from the department says some local areas are considered high risk for HIV.

“The U.S. Government has identified 50 locations that are particularly of high risk. There’s Montgomery County, Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Prince George’s County, and Washington, D.C., and then we have an opioid epidemic in Western Maryland, and there was an outbreak there,” said Kenny Melnick with FHD.

If you couldn’t make it out Thursday, Melnick said the department offers HIV screenings at Walgreens the first Tuesday of each month between 4 and 7 p.m.