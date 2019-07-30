Local creamery unveils official ice cream of Frederick

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A local creamery is churning out the official ice cream flavor of Frederick.

On Tuesday, South Mountain Creamery unveiled the official ice cream of the City of Frederick at their restaurant, Hometown Harvest Kitchen.

“We were really able to create the flavor in a matter of weeks versus months. We were already working on a chocolate-inspired flavor. Frederick has a sister-city in Germany and so we can take that chocolate flavor and make it German chocolate and all of a sudden things started to come together,” explained CEO and owner of South Mountain Creamery, Tony Brusco.

In addition to the German-inspired chocolate, the ice cream is also flavored with salted caramel and roasted pecans.

City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor and dozens of visitors welcomed the flavor.

“I love the Frederick ice cream because it was crunchy and very soft,” explained ice cream-lover, Asha Irani.

The creamery also introduced a flight of ice cream flavors. All four flavors, including the official Frederick, the Snallygaster, Dirt Road, and Red, White, and Blue, are inspired by the area.

“Snallygaster is a mythical monster that was in the woods of Middletown …dirt road, which is inspired by our Frederick county farmers, and then we also have the Red, White and Blue which is for our Civil War and Veterans out there,” Brusco explained.

“I love it because I love ice cream but I’m always indecisive, so I love the idea of the flight especially because I get to sample more than one,” said customer, Kim Lenta.

South mountain creamery hasn’t named the official City of Frederick ice cream. The creamery announced a naming contest open to the public through the month of August.

For more information, visit southmountaincreamery.com