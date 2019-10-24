Local Chinese fine tea gaining popularity

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Chinese fine tea is gaining popularity in the U.S. Mei Mei Fine Tea demonstrated the product at the 10th annual Asian American business Expo in Montgomery County.

Chinese American woman Victoria Wu quit her job to live her passion four years ago. She said the word “mei” means beautiful, Mei Mei tea is a different type of tea that’s grown in china and made just a bit different than were used to.

“Green tea usually uses 180 degree water and I use this type of glass,” said Victoria Wu “Mei Mei Fine Tea.

The leaves are grown on a Chinese farm, Victoria says she goes to China every year to pick tea leaves of all flavors, she talks about her hometown in the Szechuen Province.

“My preference or the Chinese tea culture you want to brew the best cup of tea,” said Wu.

She says tea was always a passion of hers and her goal is to spread the word about some of the health benefits.

“After the Gung Fu tea you feel like you are rejuvenated again – not just your body, you have the energy,” said Wu.

Like Mei Mei tea, many Asian American owned businesses attended the expo to learn ways to help their businesses take off.

“Our goal is to help minority and Asian owned businesses to connect with the various resources,” said Cindy Shao, Asian American Chamber of Commerce CEO.

The tea is available online but Wu is hoping to expand in the near future.

“Our company slogan is beautiful tea for beautiful life, one cup at a time,” said Wu.

Montgomery County executive Marc Elrich also attended the expo.

Visit www.meimeitea.com