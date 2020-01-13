Local businesses donate $60k to school lunch debt relief fund

Dining with Dignity: it's the name of Montgomery County Public Schools' initiative to make sure students don't go without a proper lunch.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Dining with Dignity: it’s the name of Montgomery County Public Schools’ initiative to make sure students don’t go without a proper lunch.

Yolanda Pruitt with the MCPS Educational Fund said, “this year we’ve received almost $90,000 in support for Dining with Dignity, our school lunch debt alleviation fund.”

Part of that total comes from two Montgomery County businesses that donated $30,000 apiece last week. It’s a cause that’s touched the hearts of Chuck Levin Washington Music Center and DARCARS.



Photos courtesy of MCPS

“If [students] don’t have food to eat or they’re going to be shamed because they’re going to eat a different meal, because they haven’t got the money. Here we are talking about removing divisions, and something as simple as that could create them,” said Abbe Levin.

This program helps students who don’t qualify for free and reduced-price meals (FARMS) but come from families who are struggling financially.

“In the blink of an eye, we go from being in a position of being able to help, to being in a position where we need help,” said Jamie Darvish of DARCARS.

Individuals and local businesses or organizations can contribute to Dining with Dignity here.