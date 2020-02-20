Local business builds back up through new food truck

Beth Johnson and her husband, Scott Berthoff, are determined to build up their food truck business after a fire closed the door on their former venture.

BRUNSWICK, Md (WDVM) — One year ago, a Brunswick business closed its doors after a large fire. Now, they’re open for business in a new way.

On February 3, 2019, A Better Choice Bakery was hit with water damage from rescue efforts after a fire spread to three buildings along West Potomac Street.

Luckily, about 80 percent of the kitchen supplies were saved, but ultimately, the bakery never reopened.

Owner Beth Johnson, and her husband decided to switch gears and open the Stroker’s Barbeque food truck.

They purchased a used food truck, but Johnson says they’ve experienced several sabotage efforts including tire tampering. She explained that there’s current legal litigation in the case.

But even that couldn’t hold Johnson back from moving forward with the business.

The pair recently gained access to a lot, formerly the community garden, in the city and plans are to use the space as a regular location.

“I think we were glad that the first of the year started a new year so that we could feel we’re starting over. It was a very bad 2019. But I think 2020 is going to be a good year for us. We’re really trying to get the word out there with reliable, amazing food every time,” Johnson explained.

The food truck is currently making rounds to various county breweries and business centers.

In the springtime, Johnson plans to set out tables and live music on the property and dedicate more hours to service.