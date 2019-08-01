Local baton twirler to compete at world competition

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) — A young Mount Airy athlete is twirling her way to the world stage for an upcoming international competition.

“I started when I was three at a rec camp and it was always really fun for me. Exploring new things was just really fun for a three-year-old,” explained Kaycee Schultz.

And now at 12 years old, Kaycee Schultz is a national champion in baton twirling as a member of the Wheaton Dance/Twirl team.

“Baton twirling is like rhythmic gymnastics and dance combined, with a metal stick added,” Kaycee said.

Last year, Kaycee placed in the top three, out of about 50 competitors, qualifying her for the 2019 Grand Prix competition hosted by the International Baton Twirling Federation.

She’ll be competing in two solo events this weekend, and Kaycee’s feeling confident.

“It’s muscle memory. On the floor I’m like ‘Okay, one section down, a few to go,” said Kaycee.

It’s not a surprise Kaycee became immersed in the baton world. Her mom, Kim Dunn had practiced it herself as a young girl up until high school.

“When I found out I was pregnant with my daughter, I happen to run into my coach from when I was younger and she said ‘When she’s three, bring her on,’ and that’s what I did. It just came very natural to her, she’s very naturally talented,” said Dunn.

Kaycee has been practicing nearly every day for the competition to make sure she can go head-to-head with twirlers from Japan, France and other countries.

“Our team has 40 people and each one of them is like my sisters,” said Kaycee.

Kaycee and her mom, Kim, will be flying out for the competition on Sunday.