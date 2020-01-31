Local artist returns from collaborative residency abroad

Frederick artist William Cochran snaps a photo of Bianca Mikahn while serving in the artist-in-residency program with the La Napoule Art Foundation in France. Photo taken by Chen Li.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A Frederick-based artist is back from a highly selective residency program in southern France.

Walking along historic downtown Frederick your eye is sure to catch several pieces of local works of art.

“There’s room for contemporary art which can make the history came alive in unexpected ways,” explained William Cochran.

Two pieces that decorate the city landscape were created in part by artist William Cochran– the Community Bridge mural along Carroll Creek and the five-story glass sculpture dubbed The Dreaming on the historic Frederick Scott Key Hotel.

“Human life should be about beauty and truth. So having public art is a way to remind and catalyze about the need for creative development so that people have a sense of inspiration and hope as they move forward,” said Cochran.

But Cochran’s latest artwork was produced miles away in France.

In 2019, his name was put forward by the Frederick Arts Council for an artist-in-residency program with the La Napoule Art Foundation based in a chateau along the French Riviera.

He was one of only eight artists from around the world to be selected.

“It’s like a summer camp for mature artists. I was having the time of my life,” Cochran explained, “It was just this blue sky of collaboration across disciplines and across cultures and a lot of good art was made.”

“When we send one of our leading artists, one of our leading creative thinkers to go mix and mingle with some of the world’s leading artists, the benefits are pretty infinite,” said Executive Director for the Frederick Arts Council, Louise Kennelly.

Cochran’s artwork is expected to be shown inside the new Frederick Arts Council space in the coming months.

Moving forward, the Frederick Arts Council aims to award residency every two years.