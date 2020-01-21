Local artisans to create kinetic art along Carroll Creek

Soon enough, visitors to downtown Frederick will be able to set their eyes on moving pieces of art

MYERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Soon enough, visitors to downtown Frederick will be able to set their eyes on moving pieces of art.

In the mountains of Myersville, you can find Erin Aylor inside a rugged workspace with a piece of metal in hand.

“I want to make it more electric or morphed and something that makes you [say] “what’s that? What is going on here?’ Aylor explains.

Aylor and his apprentice, Davin Boyce, have spent hours putting metal to flames to create what will soon be a kinetic sculpture, meaning it has a component of movement.

This is just one of three pieces that will be included in the Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade. The project is being spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek and the focus is on bringing eye-catching artwork.

“[Kinetic artwork] always moves. It captures the light of the day, it reflects differently at different times. It’s based on the weather, the temperature, of course, the wind is a great part of it,” explained director of the Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade, Bernard Gouin.

Local donors are providing financial assistance to the project that goes towards commissioning the three chosen artisans and their work.

“I look at Frederick as still a farm community and a simple community. I think the roots are tied in nature,” Aylor explains.

And it’s that agricultural background that inspired Aylor’s 9-foot-tall sculpture dubbed “Three Little Birds.”

He and Boyce have constructed the mainframe of the tree trunk, but work continues forging the likeness of branches and giving detail to the birds.

“Texture is a big aspect of what I want to do. It gives light, it plays with light, it plays with movement. That’s the goal, to make people want to look at it,” said Aylor.

Artisans Marguerite de Messières and Tsvetomir Naydenov are working on a kinetic art piece that depicts Theophilus Thompson, a Frederick native credited as one of the first notable African American chess players.

The third art sculpture, according to the project’s website, is being created by Thomas Sterner. The artwork is called “Tree of Life,” and is described as a 10-foot-tall piece featuring 85 animals that represent all phylum classes.

According to Gouin, the art sculptures are slated to be installed along Carroll Creek in March.