Lightning strikes home in Frederick County

I-270

No injuries or damage has been reported yet.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MGN Online

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue is investigating a lightning strike to the chimney of a single family home on the 8000 block of Arrowhead Court. It was called in at 3:33 p.m., according to fire and rescue’s tweet.

This story will be updated when information becomes available.

Latest news:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories