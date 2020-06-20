Library surprise bundles: Librarians curate collection of books, movies for patrons

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Looking for a summer read? Staff at Frederick County Public Libraries have got you covered with a new initiative.

As county libraries continue to operate only through curbside pick-up, patrons are still unable to browse in-person at the collection of books, movies, and magazines.

Staff have since heard from customers asking for recommendations for new reads and finds and they’re now responding with library surprise bundles.

Patrons can call their library branch, offer their favorite author or genre and a staff member will curate a collection of about five books or movies based on those preferences.

“We will help you find what you want to read so whether that’s ‘I love mysteries,’ or ‘I just need 15 picture books to get my preschooler through the week,’ we’re happy to help with that,” explained Brunswick Branch Administrator Jenny Diaz, “That’s one of our favorite parts is finding good things for you to read or watch at home.”

Staff will soon be launching an online form for library surprise bundles.

