Let hygiene sink in, City of Frederick provides port-a-john’s for homeless during COVID-19

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — When the coronavirus forced the closure of shops and centers, it disproportionally affected the health of a population of people, the homeless.

Running water, food, shelter, those are some of the things many people don’t even think twice about. We can open our pantries and find food, we can open our doors, and it might be cold, but we still have somewhere to call home.

During this pandemic, we have all been told to stay home, social, distance, and wash our hands as much as possible, but what about those, who don’t have a home, let alone a bathroom.

The city of Frederick has partnered with the Frederick Rescue Mission, and the Alan P. Linton Shelter to donate port-a-johns, it’s just one way they’re serving the homeless population.

“Our executive director, Arnold Farlow, reached out to the mayor’s office and just asked him for some help, so that we didn’t end up with a secondary issue,” said Partnership Development Director, Niccole Rolls. “We discovered that there was a lot of public urination, and that sort of thing happening.”

These communities of people have been left without immediate access to soap and clean water. The stations allow the missions clients to clean and sanitize their hands, and it has made a difference.

“I’ve had some interactions with a couple of gentlemen who were just really pleased that they had a place where they could just wash their hands, they could go the bathroom, for a lot of us, we do take that for granted.”

In the midst of the pandemic, the mission continues to run its recovery program and Faith House program in addition to the food pantry. If you know anyone who might be in need of food during this critical time, the FRM, distributes food boxes Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 2-6 p.m.

