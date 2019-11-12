Lend a hand, help the Frederick Rescue Mission

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The holidays are right around the corner, and what a better way to think about how you can give back to your community. Well, a local organization wants you to donate your time to help the community.

The Frederick Rescue Mission is a multi-service non-profit organization. They offer a variety of programs including a live recovery program, faith house, outreach program, a clothing program, and food ministry. The Bread of Life Food Ministry serves meals to 365 days a year and assists needy families with groceries. It’s a shelter, food and clothing bank, that serves the most vulnerable in the Frederick community.

With so much going on, they are always looking for volunteers to help out with this holiday season. Donating your time will do so much more than fill a need, it can restore hope.

“Frederick has some real need,” said Niccole Rolls, Partnership Development Director at the Rescue Mission. “The people that come to the mission need their neighbors to really help them out and stand beside them so that they get what they need and so they can have a better life.”

Rolls says the mission is always in need of winter clothing items, personal care items, and monetary donations.

If you would like to donate, volunteer, or just learn more about the Mission, click here.