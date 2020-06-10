Leaders seek input on new Montgomery County general plan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Planning Department is set to revamp the county’s general plan, which hasn’t had a comprehensive update since 1969.

The new plan is called Thrive Montgomery 2050 and the planning department is looking for public feedback on different aspects of life in Montgomery County. The department is hosting several town hall style meetings throughout the summer, each with a different focus.

The first of the community chats was held on Tuesday and the discussion centered around Montgomery County’s parks. Leaders want to preserve green outdoor spaces in the county in coming decades.

“We have an extensive developed park system and we have an extensive undeveloped park system. About two-thirds are undeveloped and one-third is developed. Undeveloped means they’re preserved and protected in their natural state,” said Charles Kines of Montgomery Parks.



Future chats are set to focus on transportation, health and diverse economies.