Leaders pass Montgomery Hills, Forest Glen sector plan

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — This week the Montgomery County Council unanimously passed the Forest Glen/Montgomery Hills Sector Plan.

The Montgomery County Planning Department says it will focus on roadway improvements and safety efforts between 16th Street and the Forest Glen Metro station in Silver Spring along the Georgia Avenue corridor.

The plan also incorporates considerations for pedestrian and bike safety, sustainability efforts, and affordable housing.

In a statement, Planning Director Gwen Wright said, “we hope this plan will encourage equitable, attractive development while improving connectivity and, most importantly, Vision Zero goals to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and severe injuries.”